Paintball gun-wielding duo tries to steal pants and tank tops from home, CT cops say

A duo broke into a home to steal “by force” pants, tank tops and a painting from a Goodwill store, Connecticut police said.

They wanted the items so badly that the man involved was wielding “a pistol style” paintball gun with a laser sight attached used for aiming at targets, Torrington police said in a news release about the Nov. 24 break-in that occurred just after midnight.

Jacob Greene and Cassie Lucca smashed through a window to enter the residence to take “by force, two pants, two tank tops, and a painting that was bought at the Goodwill Store that Lucca had left at the residence from a prior relationship,” police said.

An occupant called 911 about an intruder in the home with a firearm. Police said the paintball gun “very closely resembled a real handgun.”

Greene pointed his weapon’s laser sight at the resident, demanding the items that Lucca previously owned, police said.

Then, the situation got violent with Greene getting on top of the resident and hitting him multiple times, according to the release.

But the resident was able to grab the paintball gun and strike Greene in the head with it, stopping the attack, police said.

The duo left the apartment and were detained by officers.

Greene was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for a small cut to his head while in custody.

The pair was “not truthful with police about their intentions,” the release said.

They were arrested on charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal mischief.

Greene is also facing charges of illegal use of a fake gun and third-degree assault.

He is being held on a $400,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24.

Lucca is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in court at the same time.

“This is a family violence incident due to it involving a previous dating relationship,” the release noted.

McClatchy News has reached out to police for further comment.

