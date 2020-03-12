Painted Pony: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. (PDPYF) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $135.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $175.5 million, or $1.09 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $228.2 million.

The company's shares closed at 26 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.32.

