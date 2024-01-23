Painted Post to hold caucuses, election for 2 trustee positions
Painted Post to hold caucuses, election for 2 trustee positions
Painted Post to hold caucuses, election for 2 trustee positions
New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is next week, followed by Nevada's unusual dueling Republican caucus and primary early next month.
The victory further cements Trump’s status as the most likely candidate to face off against Biden in November.
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Even though it will be just the second state to cast ballots, many experts say any realistic path for someone other than Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination has to start in the Granite State.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
Politicians are desperately trying to figure out how to appease working-class voters. Let us know if they're getting it right by taking our survey.
The stories you need to start your day: Ron DeSantis’s suspended campaign, a ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 preview and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
They both still have ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, like Brady and Manning’s rivalry, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
The SEC said Monday that a "SIM swap" attack was responsible for an unauthorized social media post that triggered market chaos and erased billions of market value in just minutes.
The S&P 500 is eyeing its next record high as investors find reasons to be upbeat about the economy and tech stocks.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
A bug on X, formerly Twitter, was causing numerous posts over the weekend to be flagged as "Sensitive Media," thwarting the company's own attempts to make its platform more approachable to advertisers. Today, a bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media. "Sensitive media" is a label X uses to denote content that others may not wish to see, like violence or nudity.
The 10-year-old KingKorg and 22-year-old MicroKorg virtual analog synthesizers get overdue modern sequels.
iSeeCars analyzed millions of new vehicle sales and found that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the best full-size truck for the money.
This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.
Elon Musk wants 25% of Tesla's voting control if he's going to stay on; the board may not want to give it to him.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
When Selkie, the fashion brand viral on Instagram and TikTok for its frothy, extravagant dresses, announces new collections, reception is generally positive. The brand’s upcoming Valentine’s Day drop was inspired by vintage greeting cards, and features saccharine images of puppies surrounded by roses, or comically fluffy kittens painted against pastel backdrops. Printed on sweaters and dresses adorned with bows, the collection was meant to be a nostalgic, cheeky nod to romance.