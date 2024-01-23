Painted Post to hold caucuses, election for 2 trustee positions

TechCrunch

A bug on X, formerly Twitter, was causing numerous posts over the weekend to be flagged as "Sensitive Media," thwarting the company's own attempts to make its platform more approachable to advertisers. Today, a bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media. "Sensitive media" is a label X uses to denote content that others may not wish to see, like violence or nudity.