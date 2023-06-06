Painted Post man, 80, missing since early May, found dead in Bath, state police say

The body of a Painted Post man who was reported missing in early May has been recovered in the Village of Bath.

Joseph J. McGrath, 80, was last seen on May 2 and was reported missing May 8, according to New York State Police.

After an extensive investigation, law enforcement received a report of a partially decomposed body in a wooded area near the Mountain View apartment building on May Street in Bath, state police said.

The body of Joseph J. McGrath, 80, of Painted Post, missing since early May, 2023, was found in the Village of Bath.

Troopers recovered McGrath's body May 31 and report there were no signs of foul play involved in his death.

There was no indication regarding what McGrath was doing in Bath or how he ended up in the vicinity of Mountain View apartments.

The Mountain View apartment complex is on the east side of Bath and is just outside the main downtown area of the village.

It didn't appear McGrath had many acquaintances in the Painted Post area and it was difficult to track down next of kin, state police said.

