Painted Post man causes crashes on I-86 while running from deputies, sheriff's office says

A Painted Post man who allegedly led police on a foot chase last week that disrupted traffic on Interstate 86 in the Town of Big Flats has been charged with two felonies.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael J. Petix, 47, with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt in connection with the Sept. 14 incident, in which Petix was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who had an order of protection against him.

The incident started shortly after 9 a.m. Sept. 14, when sheriff’s deputies responded to the Econo Lodge, 871 county Route 64 in Big Flats, to investigate an assault complaint.

Deputies located a woman with a laceration to her head, and learned the Petix had fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival.

Deputies located Petix walking east in the westbound lane of I-86. They pursued Petix and tackled him, but disengaged when he pulled a knife, the sheriff's office said.

Petix then crossed the highway, causing several motor vehicles to either suddenly stop or swerve in an effort to miss him, which resulted in several accidents. He even tried to commandeer some of the vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies and state troopers confronted Petix again on the other side of the highway, he again displayed a knife and began cutting himself in the neck and throat area. He was finally taken down after a state police K-9 unit got him to drop the knife.

After he was taken into custody, Petix was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Following his release, Petix was arraigned in Town of Big Flats Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail without bail. He will appear in court at a later date to answer the charges.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Painted Post man causes crashes on I-86 while running from deputies