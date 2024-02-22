Painted Post man charged with murdering his sister with cast iron frying pan, police say

A 59-year-old Painted Post man has been charged with murder after allegedly hitting his sister multiple times in the head with a cast iron frying pan.

John N. Marvin II, of 348 Victory Highway, Lot 6, was charged with second-degree murder for causing the death of his 60-year-old sister, Heather L. Moran, of Erwin, at his home, New York State Police Captain Kevin P. Sucher said at a press conference Thursday.

State Police arrived at 348 Victory Highway, Lot 6, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person being assaulted at a residence.

“At that residence police located Moran, who suffered serious injuries from that altercation,” Sucher said. “Responding troopers and deputies began administering first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene.”

Sucher said the victim was ultimately airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., with severe life-threatening injuries.

“On Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., she died from those injuries,” Sucher said.

New York State Police Captain Kevin P. Sucher speaks during a press conference Thursday in front of other police and Steuben County district attorney officials at the Painted Post trooper barracks.

The investigation found that at about 3:45 p.m. Moran arrived at Marvin's home to assist him in caring for their 81-year-old father, John N. Marvin Sr.

“While the father and daughter were seated at the table John Marvin II struck his sister in the head with a cast iron frying pan multiple times,” Sucher said. “Their father stood up from his wheelchair to attempt to intervene, but lost balance and fell to the ground and was unable to move.”

Sucher said John Marvin Sr. was uninjured from the incident, but was taken to the Guthrie Corning Hospital for observation.

After the incident, John Marvin II called 911 to report the incident, Sucher said. He was standing outside of the residence waiting for police and taken into custody without issue. Marvin II is currently in the Steuben County Jail without bail.

Sucher declined to comment on what might have led up to the incident.

“It's still (under) investigation,” Sucher said. “The subject was cooperative with us. He did speak with us, so we do have his side of the story. We will wait until he goes to court to give his side. This is certainly a difficult case for all involved. Our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time.”

Marvin II, who has no criminal history, will appear in Steuben County Court later to answer the charges. If convicted Marvin II could face up to 25-years-to-life behind bars.

