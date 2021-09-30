Painter stabs dad and son over contract dispute, Texas cops say. It was already paid

Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read

A contractor who painted a Texas family’s home later came back to confront the homeowners and “settle a contract dispute,” officials say. But that contract had already been paid off.

When the dad of the home opened the door to the painter who did work the week prior, the man demanded money, according to KTRK.

The father, his son and the contractor then got into a fight, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The dad was stabbed in the chest while in the home’s foyer, KHOU reported, and the adult son was stabbed in the head while he was trying to help his father.

The sheriff’s office responded to the north Houston home Thursday morning, according to a Tweet from Gonzalez. First responders took the two men to hospitals, where the dad was in critical condition and the son was. stable. Their current conditions are unknown.

The painter “took items from the home” before leaving, officials say, and then he fled before deputies arrived.

Detectives are still investigating the root of the dispute, KTRK reported, as the contractor was already paid in full.

A warrant has been issued for the painter’s arrest, according to KHOU.

Teen says he thought he was dreaming while stabbing twin to death, Texas officials say

Machete-wielding man kills co-worker at shipyard and witnesses track him, Texas cops say

Amazon van robbery fails when neighbor uses SUV to block suspects in, Texas police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stolen Indigenous art display at University of Kansas is recovered, authorities say

    The art display was previously vandalized, too.

  • Making friends in D.C. just got easier

    When ten young D.C. residents who'd become friends over TikTok decided to organize a casual meet-up at the National Mall in July, more than 200 people showed up. Now, months later, they are the founders of DMV Besties, a community of young adult friendship-seekers more than 700 strong.Why it matters: When COVID-19 sent the globe into lockdown, millions of people were forced to reconfigure friendships and community building in a largely virtual environment. DMV Besties helps to fill that void in

  • A Man Committed Insurance Fraud & Said 'Gay Lifestyle' Made Him Do It

    That's one excuse we haven't heard of yet...

  • More Afghan evacuees will begin arriving in US next week

    The U.S. military expects to begin receiving new Afghanistan evacuees in the United States next week, as thousands begin to wrap up a three-week pause in Europe and the Middle East to get measles shots. Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, told reporters Thursday that there are about 14,000 Afghans overseas that are expected to come to the U.S. Right now, he said, there are about 53,000 scattered across eight U.S. military installations in America, which is nearing their total capacity of 64,000. “Next week we could see something” because the 21-day vaccination process would be complete.

  • Kentucky seeks action against WVa gov's coal companies

    Regulators want the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay a penalty and follow through on a promise to fix environmental problems at eastern Kentucky coal mines. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet asked a circuit judge this week to enforce an agreement over reclamation violations against Justice; his son, Jay Justice; and several family coal companies. In a motion filed in Franklin County, the Kentucky agency wants to revoke five permits at Justice-company mines and seize money that had previously been posted for reclamation.

  • Brian Laundrie ‘bought burner phone’ on the day he disappeared from parent’s home

    Brian Laundrie and an ‘older woman’ reportedly seen purchasing burner phone on the day his parents say he left home

  • Dog the Bounty Hunter Searches for Brian Laundrie in Florida

    Duane Chapman, popularly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, announced he and his team were joining the search for Brian Laundrie, who has evaded officials seeking to ask him questions relating to the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.Dog the Bounty Hunter posted video to Twitter on Wednesday from what he said was a “key area” that he and his team were searching. A press representative told Storyful this area was near Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida.“We’re out here on the island. This would be and could be a perfect place for him to hide, not too many people out here but there’s a lot of environmental things we’re going to find,” Chapman says to the camera. “So, here we go. The search now is really on. The search has just begun.”He wrote on Twitter that “boat crews and ground teams have been called in,” and that search dogs were “deployed.”The FBI took over the search in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, where authorities believe Laundrie could have gone. Laundrie had not been seen since September 13, and his family has said they don’t know where he is, according to reports.The body of Gabby Petito, who was engaged to Laundrie, was found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 21. Her death was declared a homicide. Credit: Dog the Bounty Hunter via Storyful

  • Rural prosecutor still wants Missouri AG’s money for abuse case, if not his advice

    A letter from the Cedar County prosecutor to Governor Mike Parson further illustrates the escalating tension between the prosecutor and attorney general over the handling of the Agape investigation.

  • FBI is still searching for answers in Jelani Day’s final movements

    Jelani Day's mom, Carmen Bolden Day, discusses why she thinks her son’s death was foul play.

  • Teen claims he was asleep when he stabbed twin sister to death

    The 17-year-old claims he woke up in his sister's bedroom with a knife in her neck and realized he wasn't dreaming.

  • Extreme poverty in Venezuela rises to 76.6% - study

    The 2020-2021 National Survey of Living Conditions (ENCOVI), conducted by researchers at Andres Bello Catholic University (UCAB), found that of the country's 28 million residents, 76.6% live in extreme poverty, up from 67.7% last year. The ENCOVI study was created in 2014 to make up for the absence of official data, according to Pedro Luis Espana, a UCAB sociologist who contributed to the study. Espana said that beyond the loss of purchasing power, the lack of employment has led to boredom, adding that Venezuela's public sector pays poorly, as the country's minimum wage hovers around $3 a month, and the country's private sector is small.

  • Teen called 911 to say he stabbed twin sister, sheriff's office says

    When deputies arrived, the 17-year-old girl's twin was giving her CPR, but she didn't survive her stab wounds.

  • Friend of DoorDash driver killed in Fort Worth road rage shooting wants answers

    Hamzah Faraj was delivering a DoorDash order when another driver shot him in the head, friends say. Fort Worth police are looking for a gray Dodge pickup.

  • R. Kelly accuser Azriel Clary says she was manipulated, coached before 2019 interview

    "I was lost and I felt invisible and I gave someone that control over me to basically make me do whatever it was that they wanted me to do," Clary told King in a new interview, her first since the trial.

  • Brian Laundrie – update: Arrest at parents’ home amid Gabby Petito demo as Dog the Bounty Hunter claims ‘lead’

    Follow the latest developments

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • Louisiana coroner releases name of baby found dead in lake

    A Louisiana coroner’s office has released the name of a baby found dead in a lake after his mother allegedly threw him and his older brother into the water. The child was identified as 10-month-old Joshua Black, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night. An official cause of death was pending based on autopsy results, coroner's office spokesman John Andrew Prime said in an email.

  • Top unanswered questions about Gabby Petito's death and Brian Laundrie's disappearance

    Several questions are still left unanswered on what transpired during the tragic road trip as authorities search for Brian Laundrie.

  • Mom Blames Black Student for Insanely Racist Homecoming Proposal

    TwitterA high-school student in Kansas City has sparked outrage with his vehemently racist homecoming proposal that went viral on social media.As part of the proposal, the boy presented the girl last week with a bigoted banner that read, “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you” for homecoming. Cotton balls were also plastered to the sign, which had boxes for the girl to check either “yes” or “no.”In a photo, the two students stand shoulder-to-shoulder, posing

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."