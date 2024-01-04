Painter tells wife ‘you aren’t going to believe it’ when he sees big lottery win in MD

A painter scored a big lottery prize in Maryland — then immediately called his wife to share the news.

“Honey, you aren’t going to believe it. I won $50,000!” Timothy Johnston recalled to Maryland Lottery officials.

Johnston, a painter, stopped at a store in Aberdeen on his way to work to buy some lottery tickets, the lottery office said in a Jan. 4 news release.

He bought two scratch-offs and another $1 game, then took his dogs to a park, lottery officials said.

Once at the park, Johnston scratched one of the Bonus Cash Doubler tickets and won $5. Then he scratched the second ticket and saw $50,000.

One of his dogs nearly wandered off when he realized the win, lottery officials said.

Johnston shared the news with his wife, and now he has plans to buy a new dishwasher.

Aberdeen is about 35 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player in shock over huge North Carolina prize. ‘I about had a heart attack’

Woman who rarely plays NC lottery got $3 ticket as Powerball prize grew and won big

Man overhears conversation about Powerball and decides to play. Then he wins big