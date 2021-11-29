Painting Your Front Porch Is an Easy, Impactful Way to Give Your Home an Update—Here's How

Motley Fool

If you had invested only $2.07 one year ago in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and held on to your coins, you'd now have $1 million based on the trading price at the time of this writing. To have that cool million with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), you would have needed to buy $675.67 of the coins in July 2015. To evaluate the future prospects of Shiba Inu and Ethereum, it's important to first understand why the digital tokens have achieved such tremendous success in the past.