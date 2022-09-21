Paintsville mass shooting to go to grand jury, victims laid to rest

Sep. 21—PAINTSVILLE — The 21-year-old suspect in a mass shooting earlier this month at a home in Paintsville told witnesses, "Please kill me, I can't believe I killed three people," according to testimony heard Wednesday at a preliminary hearing.

Ronnie Pack is currently charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge John T. Chafin ruled there was sufficient evidence to send Pack's case to be heard by a Johnson County grand jury.

Pack appeared in person with his right arm in a sling under his orange jumpsuit, the result of a gunshot wound he sustained while being taken into custody.

Pack is accused of gunning down his wife, 36-year-old Myrtle Renee Dorton, her aunt Paula Wells, 56, and Wells's boyfriend, 56-year-old Richard Morman. Pack was shot in the arm by police after pulling a gun on a Kentucky State Trooper, according to court records.

Kentucky State Police Detective Mark Branham said he was called to the scene at 208 Depot Street in Paintsville shortly after the Sept. 9 shooting was reported to police.

According to Branham, when he entered the home, he found Morman on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the face.

He discovered Dorton and Wells in a back bedroom, also dead from apparent gunshots. At the scene, Branham also recovered two 9 mm shell casings, the detective said.

Almost immediately, Branham said he discovered Pack was the shooter, after the 911 caller reported as such. After taking four witness statements, Branham was able to surmise that Pack was responsible for the shooting, according to the testimony.

Two of those witnesses, which included the 911 caller, said they saw Pack drinking on the morning of the shooting.

The other two witnesses, who heard Pack's alleged confession, were Paintsville Police officers.

Under cross-examination from a public defender, it was revealed that during his statements to Paintsville Police, Pack spoke about demons and devils and stating he would be back in 22 days.

At times during the testimony, Pack appeared emotional and on the brink of crying. He was also looking at family who had gathered in the gallery to view the hearing.

Last week, the three victims in the case were laid to rest.

Dorton and Wells's funerals were streamed on Facebook by the Phelps and Son Funeral Home.

During the back-to-back services, a family member preaching the funeral called for Christ's love and hope to heal the community and the affected families.

