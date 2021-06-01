Pair of 17-year-olds face gun charges in connection with fight at Ross Park Mall

Jun. 1—Two teenagers involved in a fight that broke out at Ross Park Mall on Saturday have been charged with illegally possessing firearms and other related crimes, according to authorities.

The fight involving as many as six people on the mall's second floor near Guest Services was reported at about 4:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911.

Ross police Det. Brian Kohlhepp said witnesses told investigators that they saw guns pulled during the fight and heard gunshots.

The mall was placed on lockdown and shoppers were escorted to safety as SWAT officers swarmed the building.

Three guns were recovered by police. No injuries were reported.

Kohlhepp said two 17-year-old males were taken into custody and transported to the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

They are being charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21 along with other gun-related crimes and charges connected to the incident, the detective said.

The teens, however, won't be charged with firing the guns because none of the witnesses saw the firearms being discharged.

The detective said piecing together what happened is difficult because the mall does not have security cameras. Instead, investigators have had to rely on snippets of video captured on cellphones as shoppers fled from the scene.

"We're still investigating and hope a witness will come forward who actually saw the guns being fired so we can add that charge," Kohlhepp said. "Despite numerous attempts by our department to convince (mall owners) Simon Properties to put cameras in the mall, they have continually refused to do that."

Information about the incident can be reported directly to Ross police at 412-931-9070.

