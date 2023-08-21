Pair accused of assault in incident that included wrong way driving, a bat and a knife

Two men have each been accused of felony first-degree assault for their roles in a disturbance Sunday that Poughkeepsie city police said saw two vehicles drive the wrong way and several incidents occur, including one person stabbed with a knife, struck with a bat and struck by a wrong-way vehicle.

Rakim Paulin, 43, of Beacon was charged with one count of first-degree attempted assault, a felony, and one count of first-degree assault, a police statement said.

Jeremy Taylor, 40, of city of Poughkeepsie, was charged with one count of first-degree assault.

Both were held pending arraignment, according to the police.

The police did not say precisely what the two who were charged are alleged to have done, but instead gave a more general narrative of events said to have occurred.

On Sunday, at 3:10 p.m., police said, the disturbance started in the area of Pershing Avenue Park and ended east of Pershing Avenue on the westbound arterial with two vehicles driving the wrong way, one of which struck two subjects, and another vehicle.

Several people were assaulted, the police. The person who was stabbed, struck with a bat and struck by one of the wrong way vehicles has yet to be identified, police said. The victim was in critical condition at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

Another person was struck by the same wrong-way vehicle and treated and released from Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, police said.

The police statement said there were multiple witnesses, some of whom may have recorded what they saw on video. The police asked that anyone who witnessed anything or has a recording to call police at 845-451-7577.

Michael McKinney is a breaking- news reporter with The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Pair charged with assault in wild Sunday scene in Poughkeepsie