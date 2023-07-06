Pair accused of kidnapping woman from Henrietta hotel lobby

Two people have been accused of kidnapping a woman from the lobby of a Henrietta hotel this week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A man and woman − both 27-year-old Rochester residents − are accused of dragging a woman from the lobby of the Microtel Inn, 905 Lehigh Station Road, Henrietta, to a vehicle in the hotel's parking lot around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, said Deputy Brendan Hurley of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were alerted to "a possible kidnapping" Wednesday morning by a hotel employee who witnessed the incident.

The pair − Cordell L. Brooks and Shuntiayana Sims − were each charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, both felonies, in connection with the incident, deputies said. They were apprehended roughly nine hours later in Rochester, when authorities stopped the vehicle the trio were traveling in.

Investigator Sgt. Dave Bolton of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that the victim was being trafficked or prostituted by Brooks and Sims and that the victim, whose name was not released, recently came to the Rochester area and had been working with the pair for several months. She did not come to Rochester with Brooks and Sims, but someone else, he said.

Deputies said that, on Wednesday, they were able to identify the suspects and victim from the surveillance video.

"Obviously from the video it was a legitimate kidnapping and we felt the victim was in serious physical danger," Bolton said.

Police released the video, which shows one woman dragging another from the lobby of the hotel. Bolton said that the victim was in the lobby to get away from the others, which leads to a physical altercation. The victim grasps for the counter, door frames and handles in an attempt to remain inside the hotel, but is dragged outside. Once in the vestibule, a man takes over and carries the victim out of the frame to the waiting vehicle.

Deputies, along with Rochester police officers and members of the U.S Marshals Service, checked multiple locations for the trio on Wednesday and ultimately found and stopped a vehicle around 3 p.m. near Joseph Avenue and Sullivan Street in Rochester, that contained Brooks, Sims and the victim.

All three were taken to the sheriff's Office substation in Henrietta. The victim was later taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Deputies did not disclose the nature of the injuries she suffered during the attack.

"Often times we talk about prostitution and say it is a victimless crime, but it really isn't," Bolton said. "This woman was definitely a victim...ultimately a victim who was in great physical peril due to what was going on."

Brooks and Sims were both arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and were each remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $250,000 insured bond, and $500,000 partially secured bond.

Bolton said that Brooks and Sims have a minimal criminal history but did not expand on their history.

Bolton also said that hotels in the area are considered safe and but hotels in general can attract sexual activity, so it is also not uncommon for deputies to be dispatched to a hotel for a prostitution related issue.

