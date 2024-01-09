Pair accused of trying to set fire to residence

Jan. 8—A man and woman are accused of felony arson in connection with a Christmas Eve fire at a residence in Crossville, according to a police report released late last week.

Charged with aggravated arson are Sean Hyatt, 34, Moonbeam Trail, and Jenifer Avans, 36, Pioneer Loop. Both were arrested on Christmas Eve with bond set at $40,000, Avans was also served a probation violation warrant from General Sessions Court.

In his report, CPD's Lt. Jonathon O'Neal wrote he responded with Crossville Fire and Rescue to the 100 block of Obed St. on a report of a structure fire and arrived to find smoke "coming from the apartment." People were found inside the apartment with one filling containers and rushing outside to extinguish the fire.

Investigation led police to seek a man wearing a mask and a woman who might have been involved in setting a pile of leaves that had been set on fire underneath a bedroom window.

Investigation revealed the occupants of the residence knew the two suspects. The pair were located near or in Highland Square shopping center and taken into custody. A mask was recovered when the pair were taken into custody, according to O'Neal's report.

Avans appeared in Cumberland County General Sessions Court on Jan. 4, represented by the Public Defender's Office. Bond order of $40,000 remained in effect and the case was continued to Jan. 11. Crossville attorney Kyle Cokkinias was appointed to represent Hyatt and his case was also continued to Jan. 11. Both suspects remain in jail.

