Pair admits they paid a shooting victim $7,000 to flip his story

In the days following a 2019 shooting, the alleged shooter's girlfriend and brother showed up with cash and a typewritten document at the hospital bed of the victim, investigators said.

Early in his hospital stay, which lasted more than a month, the victim had told police Darias Jackson, 32, had shot him in College Hill, according to court documents. Darias Jackson was arrested and charged.

During his recovery and while he was under the influence of pain medication, Darius Jackson's girlfriend, Jessica Brown, 31, and his brother, Gregory Jackson, 45, came to the victim's hospital room, the documents state.

The pair offered the victim $7,000 to recant and sign a typewritten affidavit stating Darius Jackson did not shoot him, federal prosecutors said, and they promised him another $8,000 once all the charges were dropped.

They even called in a notary at the hospital put their seal on the document, investigators said.

It worked, at least partially. That document was presented in court and the state charges were dropped off after the victim did not appear for trial. Though the victim would later tell investigators again that it was indeed Darias Jackson who shot him.

Because Darius Jackson was on federal probation when the shooting occurred, federal investigators continued working on the case. They said they obtained jail calls in which Darius Jackson and Brown talked about the payment.

Eventually, both Jackson brothers and Brown were indicted federally.

On Friday, Darias Jackson pleaded guilty to illegally possessing ammunition, conspiring to commit perjury and witness tampering. Gregory Jackson pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit witness tampering and witness tampering. Jessica Brown pleaded guilty to making illegal gratuity payments to a witness.

Darias Jackson and his brother both face a maximum sentence of more than 20 years and Brown faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison. The trio have not yet been sentenced in U.S. District Court. The date for the sentencing hearing was not available Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pair admits they paid a shooting victim $7,000 to flip his story