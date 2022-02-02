Pair in ambulance joyride consider possible jail term

Feb. 1—PEABODY — Two men who allegedly took a joy ride in a chair car ambulance left running outside a Melrose hospital in 2019 are considering a judge's offer of two years in jail if they plead guilty in the case.

The incident back in 2019 ended with one of the men crashing the van into a parked car in West Lynn while trying to elude police.

Lawyers for Nicholas Burke, 25, of Peabody, and Daniel Walsh, 24, formerly of Melrose, told a Salem Superior Court judge on Friday that their actions on Sept. 19, 2019, were driven by addiction and, in Walsh's case, untreated mental health issues.

With the case ready to go to trial, both men asked to get an idea of what they might face if they agree to plead guilty before a trial takes place.

But one of them appeared, at least for now, to balk at the idea of serving any more jail time — even as a judge pointed out that while out on bail he was twice arrested on new charges.

"This isn't a debate," Judge Thomas Drechsler told Burke, who had interrupted the discussion, attempting to clarify his role in the incident. Burke expressed concern that he was also being punished for Walsh's conduct before the crash.

"I didn't drive recklessly," Burke told the judge.

But the judge said there was plenty — including his alleged theft of the van in the first place, his record, and the fact that he was arrested twice while out on bail in the case, to warrant an identical sentence as Walsh.

Walsh, the judge said, has a record as well, but has stayed out of trouble and taken steps to turn his life around since the incident.

Prosecutor Alex Grimes told Drechsler that on the morning of the incidents, Burke was being discharged from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. At the same time, a driver for Armstrong Ambulance had left a chair car van running outside the entrance while he ran in to pick something up.

Walsh would later tell investigators that Burke swung by his home in the van and picked him up. From there they headed to a Kohl's on Route 1 in Saugus and stole some clothing and headed back to the van, Grimes said.

Story continues

Walsh then got behind the wheel and the two began heading up Route 1.

The theft was receiving significant news coverage that morning, and a driver spotted the stolen ambulance and called police, according to a police report. A state trooper caught up with and tried to pull it over.

Grimes said on Friday that Walsh continued heading north, getting off at Route 129 and heading east, forcing other drivers to swerve out of his way.

The van crashed into a parked car at the corner of Lynnfield Street and Regina Road.

Grimes asked the judge to impose two to three years in state prison for each of the men, citing their records, the danger they created for other drivers, and in Walsh's case, a mandatory minimum one-year because of a prior stolen car case.

Jeffrey Sweeney, Walsh's attorney, asked the judge to impose only the mandatory minimum. He said Walsh, after his release on bail, has been living in New Hampshire with a girlfriend and their three children, while also working steadily.

Even that year will be a hardship on his family, Sweeney told the judge.

Anthony Rozzi, who represented Burke, urged the judge to give him credit for time he's spent in custody since his arrest.

But after learning that much of that time in Middleton Jail was not due to the ambulance theft but two subsequent arrests in unrelated cases — one of them involving a drunken driving charge — Drechsler said he was unwilling to do that.

Under the terms of Drechsler's offer, both men would have to complete a year before seeking parole. After their release they would spend two years on supervised probation, with conditions that include substance abuse evaluations, random drug testing and an order that they stay away from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and Kohl's.

They're due back in court March 11 to let the judge know if they want to plead guilty.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis