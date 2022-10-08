Pair of armed Cordele drug traffickers arrested

Oct. 8—CORDELE — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley this week, arresting the 26-year-old Cordele man and an accomplice, Marqavious Gaston, 26, also of Cordele, .

Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15-style rifle, acting as Coley's security during the drug transactions.

A search warrant was executed at 312 W. 20th Ave., Apartment B in Cordele, Coley's home. The search resulted in the arrest of Coley and Gaston. Agents recovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Smith and Wesson .22 handgun, and a Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle. The search also resulted in the recovery of a Hi Point 9mm handgun. A consent search also was executed at 603 E. First Ave. in Cordele.

Coley was charged with:

—Two counts of trafficking heroin;

—Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine;

—One count of distribution of heroin;

—One count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute;

—One count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute;

—One count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute;

—Two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute;

—One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime;

—One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

—One count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime;

—Three counts of use of a communication facility during commission of certain crimes.

Gaston was charged with:

—One count of party to the crime of trafficking meth;

—One count of party to the crime of distribution of heroin;

—One count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute;

—One count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute;

—One count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute;

—Two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute;

—Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime;

—One count of theft by receiving stolen property — firearm;

—One count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Both men were taken to the Crisp County Jail. The operation leading to the arrests in this case was successful based on the collaboration of multiple agencies, including the GBI, Crisp County Sheriff's Office, DEA, Cordele Police Department, Georgia State Patrol SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.