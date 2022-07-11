Pair of armed robberies under investigation in Gloucester

Police are investigating two armed robberies in Gloucester, one of which involved a machete.

The first robbery happened shortly before 4:31 p.m. Sunday at the Yellow Sub on Pleasant Street. Police say a man entered the store and showed a machete.

The second robbery was reported around 10:47 a.m. Monday at the Speedway gas station on Main Street. The suspect showed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes before running away.

The suspect in the second robbery is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build and a black bandanna over his face.

Police have not determined whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucester Police detectives at 978-283-1212.

