Pair arraigned for manslaughter in Superior Court after fatal Oct. 10 crash

Court news

WORCESTER - Two city men charged in October following a deadly crash near the police station have been indicted and arraigned on manslaughter charges in Worcester Superior Court.

Mfouad A. Faris, 27, and Fares N. Shaikh-Omar, 20, were each arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, reckless driving and racing a motor vehicle.

Authorities have said a 35-year-old city woman, Jessica L. Simone, was killed in an early-morning crash that occurred as the two men raced at high speeds on city streets early on the morning of Oct. 10.

Simone, who was in one of the vehicles, was ejected into the parking lot of the police station, a prosecutor said at an Oct. 22 hearing in which the men were arraigned in Central District Court.

The most serious charge the men faced at that arraignment was motor vehicle homicide. They were indicted on manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and the other charges by a Worcester County Grand Jury Nov. 10, court records show.

At arraignment in Superior Court Tuesday, Judge William J. Ritter set bail for both men in the amount posted in Central District Court, $5,000 cash.

Conditions of release, electronic court records show, include that each man refrain from contacting each other, not contact the victim's family, remain in Massachusetts, not drive and surrender their passport or green card.

Both men are refugees of Syria, lawyers said in October, with Faris obtaining citizenship in 2019. Neither has been charged with a serious crime before, lawyers said at the time.

Simone was recalled her in an obituary as a loving mother and longtime hairdresser who was studying to become a radiology technician.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Pair arraigned for manslaughter in Superior Court after fatal crash