Pair arrested in 2006 Chad Rouse homicide

May 31—It's been nearly 17 years since the shooting death of 20-year-old Chad Rouse, and investigators believe they have now arrested the individuals responsible.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 48-year-old Kevin L. Maddox is facing preliminary charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class A felony, and a Class B felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police also say 36-year-old Amber Brigham is facing preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class A felony, and aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class B felony, per the release.

They are both being held at the Howard County Jail, him without bond and her on a $250,000 cash bond with no 10%.

On May 30, arrest warrants were issued for the pair, and police say Maddox was taken into custody in Marion County, while Brigham was arrested in Miami County, the release noted.

KPD was assisted in that effort by the FBI Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators did not indicate in the media release what ultimately led them to Maddox and Brigham, and more details in the case are expected to be released when the probable cause affidavits are filed through the Howard County Prosecutor's Office.

It was shortly after 10 a.m. Nov. 15, 2006, when officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street in reference to a person who had been shot, according to Tribune archives.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located Rouse's body, and it appeared he had been shot in the back.

During their investigation, officers also spoke with a female witness at the scene who reportedly stated she saw a Black male enter the residence with a handgun, per KPD's media release and Tribune archives.

At some point, according to the witness, Rouse allegedly began fighting the other male and was then shot during that altercation. An autopsy at the time confirmed Rouse died from a single gunshot wound to the back. His death was ruled a homicide.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.