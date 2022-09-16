Pair arrested on burglary charges in August incident

Sep. 15—A man and woman were taken into custody on Sept. 3 on warrants filed in connection with a residential burglary that is alleged to have taken place in late August, according to reports filed with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Charged with aggravated burglary are Christian Gage Houston, 30, Price Loop, and Audrey Lynn Williams, Five Oaks Dr.

On Aug. 24, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Junior Cox Rd. on a report that an elderly woman's home that was under renovation had been entered.

A family member reported she had gone to the residence to let dogs out when she observed a man and two women walking from the residence. Two of the persons were carrying a window unit air conditioner and a microwave from the house.

The items were placed in a black GMC truck. It was later determined that three bags of grout and tile were also missing from the house. The front door had been kicked open when entry was gained.

Investigation, according to Deputy Brandon Griffin's report, led to the identity of three suspects and it was determined that one of the women seen at the residence was not involved in the burglary and theft.

Warrants were signed against two of the suspects and on Sept. 3 Griffin spotted the two walking along Hwy. 70 E. and took both into custody.

Houston and Williams were placed under $12,000 bond each and Houston appeared in General Sessions Court Thursday.

The Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent Houston and his case was continued to Sept. 22. Williams' case was set for Monday but has also been continued to Sept. 22.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com