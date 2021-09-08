Pair arrested, charged with felonious assault

Sep. 7—PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on September 3, 2021 at 02:44 a.m. his 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call of a burglary in progress in the area of Henley Deemer Road in McDermott.

Deputies were dispatched to this location and Deputy Brian Nolen was the first to arrive. Deputy Nolen was advised that the suspect vehicle had a loud exhaust. As he was making a check of the property Deputy Nolen could hear a vehicle with a loud exhaust driving in the area. He located the vehicle (white Ford Focus) on Henley Deemer Road heading towards SR 348. The vehicle with the loud exhaust was towing another vehicle (brown Ford Focus) with a tow strap. The vehicles turned onto Pleasant Hill Road.

Deputy Nolen activated his emergency lights, attempting to stop the vehicle that was towing the other vehicle. At this point, the driver accelerated and refused to stop. The vehicle in tow began purposely swerving side to side, breaking the tow strap. Deputy Nolen attempted to pass the vehicle that was being towed, to pursue the white Ford Focus. At this point, the driver of the brown Ford Focus swerved at Deputy Nolen in an apparent attempt to keep him from passing. Once Deputy Nolen was able to start passing the brown Ford Focus the driver intentionally struck Deputy Nolen's vehicle, attempting to force him off the roadway and into a ditch.

Deputy Nolen was able to pass the brown Ford Focus and continue his pursuit of the white Ford Focus, while Deputy Josh Lewis pursued the brown Ford Focus. Deputy Nolen caught up with the white Ford Focus, where it had stopped in a driveway at 405 Pleasant Hill Rd. The driver, Charles Hettinger, was taken into custody without incident.

The brown Ford Focus stopped at 295 Pleasant Hill Rd. and the driver fled on foot. Deputy Josh Lewis was able to capture the driver, Cody Bennett. at the rear of garage at that address. The brown Ford Focus was found to be reported stolen out of Pike County, Ohio.

Arrested was Charles A. Hettinger, age 35, of 701 Tatman Coe Rd., McDermott, Ohio. He was charged with Failure to Comply, a Felony of the 4th degree and Receiving Stolen Property, a Felony of the 5th degree.

Also arrested was Cody H. Bennett, age 29, of 873 Derenberger Rd., Piketon, Ohio. He was charged with Probation Violation, a Misdemeanor of the 1st degree, Driving Under the Influence, a Misdemeanor of the 1st degree, Resisting Arrest, a Misdemeanor of the 1st degree, Receiving Stolen Property, a Felony of the 5th degree, Fleeing and Eluding, a Felony of the 3rd degree, and Felonious Assault on a Peace Officer, a Felony of the 2nd degree.

All arrestees are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on the listed charges, as well as possible additional charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the arrests were the result of Deputy Nolen's and Deputy Josh Lewis' good work and their instinct. Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol for providing assistance.

