Pair arrested in child solicitation sting

May 16—JOHNSON COUNTY — A Greentown man and a Sharpsville man were among several people arrested over the weekend as the result of a three-day sex sting operation into child solicitation in Greenwood.

Joshua Lynn Sliter, 30, of Greentown, and 22-year-old Nicholas Sorley, of Sharpsville, are each facing a Level 4 felony charge of child solicitation for their alleged roles in the investigation, according to a Johnson County Sheriff's Office media release.

Sliter is also facing a Level 6 felony charge of dissemination of harmful matter.

Their charges stem from a recent child sex sting operation in which detectives from the JCSO and Franklin Police Department set up a fake profile across several online sexual websites pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, the release indicated.

After doing so, detectives then started to have conversations with various men who visited the websites, and the release noted that each of the men knew that the "girl" stated she was 14 years of age.

In the case against Sliter, according to court records, detectives set up a profile post on Reddit pretending to be a teenage girl named "UC-K" who sought individuals interested in "Indiana Hookup."

On May 11, Sliter — using the profile name "Any-Athlete-6248" — reportedly contacted the profile that police created and sent a nude picture of himself, police noted in the release.

The conversations between Sliter and the detectives were also sexually explicit in nature, per a probable cause affidavit filed though the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office. Investigators noted that Sliter allegedly told the girl, "I can't do no underage like that tho I'm sorry ... that is jail time sweetheart."

However, as court records indicated, the conversation between Sliter and the alleged 14-year-old continued, with Sliter eventually stating "F--- it, what's your address?"

Later that evening, Sliter — carrying a box of condoms — arrived at the decoy Greenwood residence used in the investigation, and he was taken into custody without incident.

During an interview with police, Sliter told investigators that he "knew he shouldn't have even came" to the house, adding that he went to the residence because he did not believe the girl that he was talking to was actually 14.

The next day — May 12 — police, using the fake profile, also made contact with Sorley via Reddit.

In that initial contact, per the affidavit, Sorley reportedly told the girl that she was beautiful and brave, and he wanted to help cheer her up.

At one point in their conversation, Sorley also reportedly asked if the girl was really 14 and if her parents were home, according to court records.

Sorley then messaged, "Okay ... I didn't expect you to be 14, but it's not like there is a promise of having sex."

He then agreed to drive to the Greenwood residence that was being used as the decoy.

A few hours later, Sorley arrived at that residence with condoms and sex toys in his possession.

Like Sliter the day before, Sorley was taken into custody without incident.

Sorley told investigators during his interview with them that he felt the girl he was speaking to was "down" and "gloomy," and he wanted to cheer her up.

Sorley added that he knew the girl stated she was 14 and that having sexual intercourse with a minor like that was against the law.

Both Sliter and Sorley bonded out of the Johnson County Jail, and their initial hearings are pending.

In the media release sent out regarding this case, Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess addressed the recent arrests, noting that police will continue to do everything in their power to stop these types of crimes from happening.

"Johnson County law enforcement continues to conduct these types of details because of the link these activities have to the greater issue of human trafficking," he stated in the release. "Children come up missing daily in the United States, and these kinds of encounters can play a part in that."

Burgess also issued advice to parents and guardians when it comes to children and the internet, saying that it's often easy for juveniles to fall victim.

"Parents need to be very vigilant in reviewing the sites that their children are visiting whether on their computers or mobile devices," the sheriff noted. "We cannot be our child's best friend all of the time. You must be diligent in this process in order to protect them from the evil that exist on these sites and social media."