Pair arrested after drugs, guns found in car with children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are in custody after police say drugs and guns were discovered in their car during a traffic stop in Covington Saturday.

According to Covington Police, officers stopped a Nissan Maxima in the area of Frazier Park and Best Street after the vehicle ran a stop sign.

Police say Tamia White, 24, was driving the vehicle while Anthony Mitchell, 24, was in the passenger seat. A 6-month-old baby and a 2-year-old toddler were in the backseat of the vehicle.

Police say officers smelled a strong odor coming from the car. Mitchell allegedly handed over a small bag of marijuana to police, but upon searching, CPD also recovered 51.1 grams of marijuana from Mitchell’s sweatshirt.

A loaded AR-15 assault rifle was found lying on the passenger side floorboard near Mitchell’s feet, and a loaded Taurus G2C handgun was discovered between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle.

Left: Tamia White, right: Anthony Mitchell (Photos courtesy of the Covington Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Covington Police Department)

Both Mitchell and White were taken into custody.

Mitchell is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of Schedule IV with intent.

White is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, stop sign violation, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, two counts of violation of the child seat restraint law, and possession of schedule IV with intent.

This comes just days after police say a fully loaded AR-15 style rifle was discovered in the backseat of a Millington woman’s car, pointed toward an 11-month-old baby.

Mitchell and White are being held on $100,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Tipton County General Sessions Court on March 26.

Police say the Department of Children’s Services was contacted about the incident and both of the children have since been released to family members.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner released a statement on the arrest.

“I commend our officers who are continuing to be proactive to keep our communities safe by holding people accountable. This is an example that we too often encounter: people in possession of drugs, possession of firearms by convicted felons, and unrestrained children. We will work with DCS and the family to assist them in having the proper restraints in the future. I am so thankful the weapons were recovered before an incident happened in the community.”

