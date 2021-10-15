Pair arrested in fatal shooting April 9 in Sheraden

Oct. 15—Authorities have charged two men in the April 9 shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Detectives with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested Jamil Malik Lee, 21, of Upper St. Clair, and Jahli Woods, 20, of McKees Rock.

They are suspects in the death of Kenneth Hairston of Pittsburgh.

According to city police, officers found Hairston shot in the head when they responded to a Shotspotter alert at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Stafford Street. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Each of the suspects is charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. Both are in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting preliminary hearings.

