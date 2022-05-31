Pair arrested after found in stolen car, evading arrest, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they have two men behind bars for driving a stolen car and evading arrest.

On Feb. 11 just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Elmore Road at City Auto for fraudulent behavior.

Officers were told that on Dec. 16, an unknown woman provided fraudulent information to purchase a 2017 Dodge Charger and when employees realized the purchaser used fake information, they attempted to make contact to recover the vehicle and were unsuccessful, a release said.

On May 30, Crump Station Task Force officers saw a white Dodge Charger with a TN tag that came back unregistered just after 3:15 p.m., police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Kerwin Road.

According to reports, the car came to a halt and two men ran from the car. After a brief foot chase, officers arrested both men.

The men were identified as driver Antonio Johnson and passenger Jaden Thomas. When officers checked the vehicle, it was stolen and contained a stolen weapon, the release said.

Antonio Johnson, 18, was charged with violation of vehicle registration, evading arrest on foot, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and theft of property $1,000 or less and his bond has been set at $15,000.

Jaden Thomas, 21, was charged with evading arrest on foot, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and theft of property $1,000 or less and his bond has been set at $15,000.

