Pair arrested in handgun incident on Park Street

Oct. 31—CUMBERLAND — A city man and his female companion were arrested Sunday after Cumberland Police responded to a disturbance complaint involving a handgun on Park Street.

An investigation led to the arrests and discovery of the handgun, which was determined to be an airsoft-style pistol, police said.

Levi Neal Jones, 24, was arrested on assault and related charges in addition to charges of burglary and theft related to a warrant issued in connection with an Oct. 16 incident at a McMullen Highway residence, police said.

Ashley Kay Shrout, 36, was arrest on warrant charges of burglary, theft and destruction of property before she was jailed on $10,000 bond.

Jones was being held without bond Monday, pending bail review by a judge.