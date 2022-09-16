Pair arrested after La Quinta carjacking began a 60-mile crime spree

Two Coachella Valley residents were arrested Thursday, accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in La Quinta and then later crashing it while fleeing sheriff's deputies over 60 miles away.

About 2 a.m., the sheriff's department said, deputies got a report of a carjacking around Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way, which is just north of La Quinta Park in a residential area.

The deputies learned that two people had approached a Toyota Camry and pepper sprayed and assaulted the people sitting inside. The assailants then pointed a handgun at the victims to force them out of he Camry and drove away with it.

At about 5:30 a.m., deputies in Moreno Valley responding to what the Sheriff's Office described as an "unrelated armed carjacking" of a Toyota Tundra saw the Camry driving away from the scene. The deputies tried to stop the Camry, but it sped away.

Deputies chased the Camry until it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Pigeon Pass Road and Ironwood Avenue about two-and-a-half miles from the scene of the Moreno Valley carjacking. One person, who was not one of the carjackers, was injured in that collision.

Both assailants ran from the scene of the collision, but were quickly captured and arrested by deputies who ran after them. The sheriff's department identified the suspects as 22-year-old Jabari Walker of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes. Walker had a handgun, the sheriff's department said.

Both were booked into jail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of an unregistered weapon, and conspiracy.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Pair arrested after La Quinta carjacking, hit and run in Moreno Valley