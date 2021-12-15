Pair arrested in pellet gun shooting of Whiskey Creek woman

Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested two teens in the Sunday shooting of a Whiskey Creek woman who was walking her dog after tips poured in.

Deputies arrested Tanner Fox and Ziyantee Bragg, both 17, on Wednesday.

Deputies said the woman was on Whiskey Creek Drive in Fort Myers about 6 p.m. when a white car of men opened fire with a pellet gun, striking her several times.

She suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention, deputies said.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers issued a release asking for the public's help. From those tips, deputies went to Cypress Lake High School and performed a search on a suspect's vehicles.

Deputies arrested Fox on charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds, a felony, as well as other misdemeanor charges. They said his vehicle contained brass knuckles, a folding knife, a vape pen, and a plastic gun that shot small round gel pellets.

While arresting Bragg, of Fort Myers, he struck a deputy and fled on foot, deputies said. They immediately arrested him and he faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence,

Lee County School officials clarified that only Fox was arrested on school grounds; Bragg was arrested at his home.

Fox and Bragg also face a charge of battery for their involvement in the Whiskey Creek incident.

“Even toy guns can be dangerous, especially when used to intentionally hurt others,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Bragg was jailed and released without bond Tuesday night. He will appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

Fox's information was not listed on the sheriff's website.

