Pair arrested for throwing boiling water on, striking suspect with mop

A pair from Sherman have been arrested following an alleged assault with a mop and boiling hot water Saturday. In a news release issued Wednesday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place in the 1600 block of Whitemound Road in Tom Bean.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance where a 31-year old Sherman resident and 50-year-old Sherman resident were found.

"Witnesses told deputies during the disturbance, (one suspect) threw boiling hot water on the victim who suffered 3rd degree burns on the lower left side of their back," the release said. "Witnesses further alleged (the other suspect) was striking the victim with a mop stick."

The first suspect was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and the second suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Both were booked into the Grayson County Jail. One posted a $10,000 bond, and the other posted a $1,500 bond.

