Pair arrested on weapons charges

Aug. 18—VALDOSTA — A report of gunshots Wednesday led to a pair of arrests in Valdosta.

At 2:55 a.m., police headed to the 1600 block of Lexington Circle after several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Witnesses saw a vehicle leave immediately after the gunshots and police saw the car heading south on Barack Obama Boulevard, police said.

As officers stopped the vehicle, a passenger ran from the vehicle; the driver, a 20-year-old Valdosta man, was detained, police said.

A Lowndes County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit tracked the passenger — a 19-year-old Valdosta man — and found him hiding in the back yard of a house. He was taken without incident and two firearms were located in the path the passenger had fled along. A third firearm was found inside the vehicle.

Shell casings were found but no victim was located. A call to 911 said an 18-year-old male had arrived at South Georgia Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound but the 18-year-old refused to cooperate with police, police said. A witness said the victim was shot near Lexington Circle.

Both the driver and the passenger are charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while the passenger was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

"This was a great job of teamwork and communication from everyone involved. From the citizens who called 911, to our responding officers and then the assistance from Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. Even though we received no assistance from the victim, the great teamwork still resulted in two dangerous subjects being arrested and three firearms being seized," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

