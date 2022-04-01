Pair of bank robbers arrested in Kent

Two people were arrested after a morning bank robbery in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department.

At around 9:53 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to a report of bank robbery at a Key Bank on Southeast 256th Street in Kent.

Officers were told the suspects fled in a vehicle just before they arrived.

There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

As officers searched the area, at around 10:30 a.m. the getaway vehicle was spotted on Willis Street near the roundabout.

Officers pinned their vehicle on the shoulder of the road to prevent their escape.

Both suspects were arrested for robbery without incident.

One of the suspects was described as a 22-year-old man from Auburn.