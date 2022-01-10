Pair from Berkley, Swansea indicted in 2008 double murder in Taunton

Editor's note: Matthew Lander was acquitted of the two murder charges on Sept. 22, 2021 and the other five charges against him were dismissed on Feb. 19, 2019.

FALL RIVER — A Berkley man will be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on Monday on two counts of murder and armed robbery in connection to the unsolved murder of two brothers in Taunton in 2008.

Keith Cox, 26, of Berkley, was indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury, along with Matthew Lander, 28, of Swansea. Lander will be arraigned at a date to be announced.

The two men were indicted in connection to the shooting homicide of Taunton brothers Kevin and Shawn Vargas.

The indictment was announced in a press release Sunday afternoon by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

According to the release, the murder happened in a studio apartment attached to a two-story residence at 729 Somerset Ave., in Taunton. Police got a call for shots fired on Feb. 24, 2008, at 2:15 p.m.

Officers found both Kevin Vargas, 23, and Shawn Vargas, 21, shot to death inside the apartment. Shawn Vargas’ 4-year-old and 2-year-old sons were inside the apartment at the time, and were not injured.

State Police Trooper Christopher Dumont of the Bristol County District Attorney’s State Police Unit spearheaded the investigation with assistance from homicide unit prosecutors and Taunton police detectives, according to the release.

Although two defendants have been indicted for the murders of the Vargas brothers, the investigation into the homicide remains active and ongoing, the release said.

The arraignment on Monday will be handled by Dennis Collins, the chief of Quinn’s Homicide Unit.

“I am very pleased the grand jury returned indictments against these two defendants,” Quinn said. “Although the case is eight-and-a-half years old, our office never gave up on pursuing every lead in this ongoing investigation.”

Quinn specifically acknowledged Dumont “for his perseverance” and thanked the victims’ family for their patience during these years.

Story continues

“I know it has been very difficult for them,” Quinn said in the release.

Email Deborah Allard at dallard@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pair from Berkley, Swansea indicted in 2008 double murder in Taunton