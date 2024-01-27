Pair of busts net more than $1.5 million in stolen goods
Deputies said they recovered 130,000 pounds of copper and brass worth no less than $1.2 million.
Deputies said they recovered 130,000 pounds of copper and brass worth no less than $1.2 million.
Using a credit card to make mortgage payments is possible, but — considering the risks — it may not be worth it for many homeowners.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
Looking for fast, flavorful plant-based dishes? You can get them delivered to your door every week, no shopping —or cooking — required.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
'So good I bought another pair,' one shopper said — find out why so many people are obsessed.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
We look back at the history of Apple's computers as the Mac turns 40.
The MicroKorg 2 is still in the prototype stage, but it already feels like a polished and worthy sequel to one of the most popular synthesizers ever.
Swedish car maker Polestar is the latest EV company to slash its workforce.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Krutrim, an AI startup founded by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, said it has raised a funding round that values it at $1 billion. The startup, founded last year, is the fastest to become a unicorn in India, it claimed in a press statement. Matrix Partners India -- which has also backed Aggarwal's other two startups, ride-hailing platform Ola and EV startup Ola Electric -- led the $50 million "first round" in Krutrim.
The Tigers were a game opponent against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. But Angel Reese's foul trouble changed the tide of the marquee matchup.
2024 Porsche Macan electric SUV revealed with standard all-wheel drive, air suspension and up to 630 horsepower.