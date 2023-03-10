Pair caught in alleged theft spree in South Hills Village area

Keith Glover, 61, of West Mifflin, and Lisa Johnson, 57, of Pittsburgh, were caught in the act by Bethel Park Police while on an alleged theft spree in the South Hills Village Mall area Thursday.

Shoppers who spoke to 11 News were surprised to learn what happened.

“It’s shocking,” said Jacqui Pressley.

“I’ve never seen any kind of illicit behavior here,” added Mary Zirpoli.

According to the police report, the couple stole more than $2,200 worth of food, clothes, and candles from seven stores: Giant Eagle Market District, Trader Joe’s, Target, DSW, Famous Footwear, Burlington and Yankee Candle.

“It is crazy. It’s very crazy,” said Pressley. “I can’t even imagine going in and loading up on that much stuff.”

Police paperwork states that a Bethel Park detective who was in the area saw Johnson running out of Burlington Thursday afternoon.

The detective watched her and Glover drive away and head to Giant Eagle Market District, according to court documents.

That’s where the report alleges Johnson was seen cutting the tags off stolen items inside the car while Glover ran into the Giant Eagle.

Police say he was then seen running out of the grocery store with stolen food while being chased by security.

“They’re great people in these stores and I hate to see them losing out to some individuals who are making the wrong decisions,” said Pressley.

The Bethel Park detective pulled over the couple and arrested them.

The stolen items were returned, but police say nearly $600 worth of Giant Eagle and $76 worth of Trader Joes groceries had to be thrown out.

Both Glover and Johnson are being held at the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bond.

