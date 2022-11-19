Pair caught on camera stealing from sporting goods store in Snellville, police say
Snellville Police are searching for a duo who they said stole items from Academy Sports on Nov. 16.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In a video posted by the police department the pair are seen quickly throwing the stolen items in the trunk of a SUV, attempting to flee the store.
As the pair drove off, the trunk opened and nearly all the stolen goods fell out in the parking lot.
TRENDING STORIES:
5 Georgia restaurants ranked among top 100 best places to eat in U.S.
Nearly 50 bullet casings found in parking lot of metro Atlanta Kroger
Teen seen with gun in school carpool line arrested after being held at gunpoint by homeowner
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Snellville Police Department.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: