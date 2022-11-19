Pair caught on camera stealing from sporting goods store in Snellville, police say

Snellville Police are searching for a duo who they said stole items from Academy Sports on Nov. 16.

In a video posted by the police department the pair are seen quickly throwing the stolen items in the trunk of a SUV, attempting to flee the store.

As the pair drove off, the trunk opened and nearly all the stolen goods fell out in the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Snellville Police Department.

