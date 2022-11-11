Pair charged after alleged Springdale road rage incident

A man and a woman are facing numerous charges after police say they terrorized a woman and her children in a road rage incident.

Cesare Palumbi, 30, and Courtney Mager, 31, both of Springdale, were charged earlier this month in connection with the Oct. 30 incident.

The victim told police she was taking her children to a Halloween event when she made a wrong turn and attempted to turn around on Rosslyn Avenue in Springdale, Allegheny County. She said Mager and Palumbi yelled at her, then Mager began following her in an SUV. A short time later, Palumbi drove at her head-on, then followed her, attempting to run her off the road.

She told police Palumbi was able to cut her off in the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department lot on Lincoln Avenue. He allegedly got out of his car and swung around what looked like a pipe.

She said Mager positioned her vehicle to try to box her in. The victim said she was able to escape and call 911.

Palumbi is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, stalking, harassment, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic violations.

He was placed in Allegheny County Jail.

Mager is charged with simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic violations.

They are both awaiting preliminary hearings.

TRENDING NOW:

Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers 6 people hospitalized after crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Sources: 2 officers assigned to Brighton Heights funeral before shooting suspended VIDEO: Channel 11 Exclusive: 8-year-old boy testifies in court after allegedly being lured into home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts