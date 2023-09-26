Pair charged in attack on Greensburg woman

Sep. 25—Arrest warrants have been issued for two people accused of beating and robbing a Greensburg woman during the weekend.

City police said the suspects — Christopher McAteer, 38, of Derry Township, and Karisa A. McAteer, 35, of Bell — fled from the scene on Alexander Avenue after the 4 a.m. Sunday attack. The woman had injuries to her face, neck, wrist, hand and forearm, and was bleeding from contusions around her eye, according to court papers.

She told police she invited the pair over to her home the previous evening and they became violent hours later. After they beat her up, the pair stole $450, several name brand shirts and a bank card and checkbook, among other things, according to court papers.

When the woman went out to their vehicle to try to get her items back, police said she was attacked again on the street.

Karisa McAteer is charged with conspiracy and simple assault. Christopher McAteer is charged with strangulation, robbery and related offenses. Neither suspect had attorneys listed in online court records.

