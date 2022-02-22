Pair charged with auto burglary, theft of cash, medication

Feb. 21—A man and woman described in an arrest report as being homeless are charged with entering a vehicle in a business parking lot during which it was reported that $1,000 in cash and six oxycodone pills were taken.

Charged with auto burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000 are Dennis Antonio Nesbitt, 38, and Rebecca Lynn Gibson, 48. Nesbitt was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The incident occurred Feb. 9 at the CF Store House parking lot off West Ave. A 2002 Chevrolet Blazer belonging to a Tabor Loop resident was found to be broken into and CPDs Ptl. Ethan Wilson and Sgt. Chrystal Massey responded to the scene.

After the initial report was made, Massey reportedly found the two suspects walking on E. First St. and detained the pair. The two admitted to breaking into the vehicle. Police recovered $939 in cash from the two, which was returned to the owner.

Police were told the medication had already been ingested.

The pair will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

