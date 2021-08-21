Pair charged with burglary, assault

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 21—MANKATO — A Mankato couple allegedly entered a home without permission looking for stolen property and one of the pair allegedly choked an occupant.

Shaiquice Shaneil Green, 40, and Larry Eulee Green Jr., 43, were charged with felony burglary Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. Larry Green Jr. also is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Multiple people who were inside a Mankato residence July 5 said the pair came in and Larry Green Jr. choked a man and pushed him onto a couch. The couple then went through the house looking for a pair of shoes and hair clippers that they said had been stolen from them, according to a court complaint.

