Pair charged with burglary after squatting at rental homes in Parkway Village, police say

A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly squatting at two Memphis rental homes in Parkway Village.

The incident unfolded April 19 when Memphis Police responded to a disturbance call at 2959 Randy Ln.

The home rental manager told police she went to the rental home that morning and the home was unoccupied, but the previous tenants had left multiple items inside.

The manager left the home and returned later that afternoon.

According to an affidavit, the door was locked from inside, and the manager had to bust out a window to get in.

She told police the door knobs and locks had been changed.

That’s when a woman looked out the window and said, “You busted out my window,” police said.

The manager told the woman, identified as Kandi Walker, to come out of the house.

Then, a man identified as Octavious Dean came out of the home and began yelling at the manager, according to the affidavit.

Earlier that day, police had responded to a rental home at 4330 Almo Ave.

According to an affidavit, a home rental manager said neighbors told him a man and woman were inside the home ‘squatting.’

Squatting is when someone illegally occupies a home or building.

Neighbors told the manager a man identified as Dean was staying in the home, police said.

When the manager asked if Dean was going to get his items out of the home, Dean reportedly ran onto the porch, grabbed a backpack, and fled.

Neighbors told the manager a woman, identified as Walker, had left the home earlier, but the pair’s belongings were still inside.

The manager took a picture of Dean as he fled, police said.

Police charged Dean and Walker with residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







