Pair charged with burglary of storage building, theft

Jan. 6—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies armed with arrest warrants in the entering of an unlocked storage building were arrested after refusing to unlock the door of a residence in western Cumberland County.

Charged with burglary and theft of property are John Dempsey Rector, 40, and Linda Lachelle Holley, 41, both of 388 Maple Branch Rd.

On Dec. 14, an unsecured storage building behind a residence on Bullard Lane was entered while the owner was out of town. Surveillance camera showed the pair removing items from the building, according to Deputy Thomas Henderson's report.

Investigator David Hamby was called to assist in the investigation and, after the pair were identified in the video, warrants were signed for two suspects.

Deputies Bobby Moore and Henderson went to the Maple Branch Rd. to arrest the suspects.

After repeated knocks and orders to open the door, a male's voice told the deputies his name was "Princess" and that the suspects were not present.

The door was finally opened and the two suspects located inside the house — one under a bed and another sitting on the bed.

They were taken into custody, and items taken in the burglary were recovered.

The two were taken to the Justice Center where they were processed at the jail and placed under $12,000 bond each.

Both will appear in General Sessions Court.

