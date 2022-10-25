Pair charged in cabin burglary

Oct. 24—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies checking on a report of a woman in a vehicle in front of a vacant cabin led to the arrest of a man and woman on burglary charges.

Jeanene Nicole Hubbard, 38, Lantana Rd., and Michael Anthony Evans, 42, Smith Dr., Spencer, are charged with aggravated burglary and were

cited for simple possession of marijuana.

Deputies were dispatched Oct. 14 to the 600 block of O Camp Rd. to a campground but found no one in the vehicle parked in front of a cabin that was supposed to be vacant.

When no one answered knocks at the door, the property manager was called to the scene. Once entry was made to the cabin, deputies found the pair inside. The pair said the two were given permission to stay in the cabin by the estranged husband of the property manager.

The property manager told Deputy Devyne Templeton that her estranged husband had no authority to grant that permission.

A search of the cabin yielded about 4 grams of marijuana and .27 grams of a substance being sent to the TBI lab for analysis.

The pair were booked at the Justice Center and have been banned from the property.

Evans was placed under $24,000 and Hubbard under $12,000 bond and both will appear in General Sessions Court.

