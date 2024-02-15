Pair charged with child trafficking in Worcester now facing federal charges

WORCESTER - Two men recently arraigned on child rape and trafficking charges in Worcester Superior Court are also facing federal charges.

Michael J. LaMountain, 41, and Jalen Latimer, 25, were each recently charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children in U.S. District Court in Worcester.

According to a redacted affidavit by an FBI agent unsealed Monday, videos obtained by authorities show that LaMountain and Latimer enticed or coerced a minor to “engage in sexually explicit conduct” July 7, 2022.

That is the same date Worcester County prosecutors allege LaMountain and Latimer raped a child under age 12 in a local town.

The FBI agent’s statement was redacted to black out most of the descriptions of what was allegedly filmed, other than a line saying that part of the tape depicted LaMountain performing a sex act on Latimer.

The agent wrote that in the videos, Latimer appears to be wearing a “black T-shirt with a red Spiderman logo.”

The agent noted she found an article appearing on The Daily Mail in 2018 that “identified Latimer as Spiderman.”

According to the article, Latimer, then a 19-year-old Chipotle employee, drew attention to himself by dressing as Spider-Man in and around the subway in Boston.

The Daily Mail story linked to a Patch.com profile in which Latimer told the outlet he had a goal of volunteering at Boston Children’s Hospital as Spider-Man.

“Most of all I like seeing the kids’ faces when they see me,” Patch quoted Latimer as saying.

Spokespersons for the hospital said Thursday that there is no record of Latimer ever working or volunteering there.

Lawyers representing LaMountain and Latimer in federal court declined to comment.

The FBI agent wrote that phone records obtained revealed nearly 2,000 text messages between LaMountain and Latimer's phones between July 2022 and July 2023.

One of the messages referenced doing "damage control" regarding a picture, the agent wrote. In a June 30, 2023, text, the agent alleged, LaMountain's phone texted Latimer, "laptops gone cell phone 2."

LaMountain was ordered held without bail on 64 charges in Worcester Superior Court after a judge found him too dangerous to release at a hearing Feb. 8, court records show.

He is alleged to have raped three children in Worcester County between 2021 and 2023. Two of the children were between ages 12 and 16, the Superior Court indictments show, while one child was under 12.

Police allege in court records that LaMountain videotaped some of the sexual assaults and that he showed a tape of himself abusing others to one of the victims.

Latimer is accused in Worcester Superior Court of raping one child under age 12 on the same July 7, 2022, day as LaMountain. He also faces a trafficking charge.

Latimer is being held on $20,000 cash bail in connection with his Worcester Superior Court charges.

Both men are due for initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Worcester Friday.

The federal charge they face carries a sentence of between 15 and 30 years in federal prison, but the penalty can increase for defendants also convicted of other child sex-related crimes.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Pair charged with child trafficking in Worcester now facing federal charges