Pair charged with cutting up cables, stealing from synagogue charity boxes: Ramapo police

Two New York City residents have been charged with separate theft-related charges in Ramapo - including stealing from synagogue charity boxes and cutting up cable.

A Queens man faces multiple felony charges of causing $125,000 in damage by cutting up cable for communication systems in Sloatsburg, Ramapo police said.

The tower's cables provided backup radio communication service for the Rockland Sheriff's Office, as well as communication for Veolia Water and Verizon Wireless, police said.

Detective Lt. Chris Franklin said detectives suspect the "cables were being removed to be sold for scrap metal and copper."

During the past several years there have been numerous cases across the region, including Rockland towns and counties involving copper piping being torn from buildings and work sites.

Copper has a high resale value at scrap businesses.

Days after the reported vandalism on Nov. 2, Ramapo police arrested Yoganand Baljit, 30, of Queens on Nov. 9 for multiple felony counts that could bring prison or jail time upon conviction.

Police charged Baljit with the following felonies: three counts of second-degree criminal mischief; second-degree grand larceny; two counts of third-degree grand larceny; second-degree criminal possession of stolen property; and fourth-degree conspiracy. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree conspiracy.

Baljit was released without bail by Sloatsburg Village Justice Jermine Jefferson for a scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.

Ramapo detectives, the Sherriff Office, and the Rockland Intelligence Unit worked to identify a suspect

Police also reported the arrest of Maurice Deutsch, 40, of Brooklyn charges of selling money from charity boxes at local synagogues and a cemetery. Franklin said the thefts have been happening over the past three months in the New Hempstead and Monsey areas.

Deutsch was charged with five counts of felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petty larceny. He also had a bench warrant for similar thefts in New Hempstead, Franklin said. He was arraigned and released without bail

On three occasions, Deutsch is accused of entering a cemetery building in New Hempstead and taking money from a charity box. Twice, he's accused of stealing from a synagogue in Monsey, Franklin said.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man charged with cutting up cables, causing $125K in damage