Pair charged after fleeing Eau Claire police on Tuesday

Nov. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A pair of area men face several charges after fleeing Eau Claire police Tuesday before they were arrested in Lake Hallie.

Daquan D. Diamond, 23, 3934 139th St., Chippewa Falls, was charged Thursday for attempting to flee an officer and felony bail jumping.

Lamont T. Goss, 28, 1026 MacArthur Ave., faces charges for forgery, retail theft, concealing stolen property and felony bail jumping.

Judge Jon Theisen set bond at $1,000 cash for Diamond and $500 cash for Goss during their court appearances on Thursday morning in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer on patrol Tuesday spotted a red Pontiac G6 that was associated with Goss, who had a warrant for his arrest and was involved in recent retail thefts.

The officer followed the car north on Hastings Way and turned on his squad car lights to do a traffic stop. However, the vehicle turned onto Birch Street and accelerated. When the fleeing car drove at high speeds through the parking lot of Tobacco Outlet and continued onto a residential street, the officer ended his pursuit due to safety concerns for other vehicles in the area.

However, the officer followed the vehicle at a distance, tracking it to a parking lot in Lake Hallie. The vehicle was empty, but still running. Lake Hallie police officers told the Eau Claire officer that the fleeing suspects may have gone inside a known drug house nearby on 114th Street.

Eventually Diamond and Goss came out of the house while officers were nearby, waiting to arrest them.

Diamond was identified by police as the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Goss was taken into custody for the active warrant for his arrest, as well as the recent retail thefts of shoes reported by Fleet Farm and Walmart.

While police were searching him, officers found numerous blank checks in Goss' wallet that appeared to be stolen from other people. Police contacted the two owners of the checks, who both were unaware their checks had been taken by Goss.

Both men are being prosecuted as repeat offenders. The criminal complaint states that Diamond was previously convicted in October 2020 of fleeing an officer in Eau Claire County Court. Goss had a prior conviction in October 2020 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, also in Eau Claire County.