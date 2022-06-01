Pair charged after 'ghost gun' found in car following chase

Jun. 1—SALEM — Two young Lynn men are facing charges after police say they found a 'ghost gun' 9 mm handgun in the glove compartment of a car officers pursued on Sunday evening.

Kalvin Troy Norris and Ewddy Cordero Guerrero, both 19, were in a car stopped at the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets just after 8 p.m. when plainclothes officers from a strategic task force noticed that the car was in the left turn lane but signaling to turn right, prosecutor Gabrielle Foote Clark told a judge.

Officers attempted to pull over the car at the corner of Derby and Congress streets when the driver, later identified as Norris, drove away, Clark told Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman during Tuesday's arraignment.

Police estimated that Norris was going up to 60 mph on Congress Street, before turning onto Leavitt Street, a one-way, in the wrong direction and nearly causing a collision. He pulled into a driveway, said the prosecutor.

But because the driveway was not his, police decided to tow the car; during an inventory search officers found the gun, assembled from parts that they believe were purchased online.

Both Norris and Guerrero are facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. In addition, Norris is facing charges of negligent driving to endanger, failing to stop for police and several moving violations, as well as violating the city's knife ordinance and driving with an open container of alcohol. Pleas of not guilty were entered for both men Tuesday.

Norris, who posted bail over the weekend, was put back in custody Tuesday until a GPS monitoring bracelet becomes available.

Guerrero's attorney, Steve O'Malley, said his client had no idea what was in the glove compartment and had no control over what Norris was doing behind the wheel. He also pointed out that three women in the back seat were not arrested.

However, Clark asked for a dangerousness hearing and detention for Guerrero, citing other open cases. That hearing is set for Friday.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis