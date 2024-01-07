Pair charged with making threats to business

Jan. 7—CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested Saturday in connection with threats made to a business on Howard Street, Cumberland Police said.

James Lucas Wariner, 21, of Wiley Ford, West Virginia, and Leah Schae Welsh, 19, Cumberland, were each charged with arson threat, conspiracy-arson threat, stalking and conspiracy-stalking, police said.

Police said the charges stem from several incidents where Wariner and Welsh made threats to do harm to persons and property at the business.

Wariner was released after posting $2,500 bond. Welsh posted $5,000 bond and was released pending trial in district court