Pair charged with obstructing police conducting child welfare check

Oct. 17—WILKES-BARRE — A man and a woman were arraigned on allegations they obstructed Wilkes-Barre police officers from conducting a welfare check on an 8-year-old girl they believed was the victim of a sexual assault.

Faith L. Beamer, 38, and Jason Race, 42, both of Carlisle Street, Wilkes-Barre, repeatedly refused to allow officers to enter their residence to check on the child on July 27, according to court records.

Police went to the Carlisle Street residence after finding a man with facial injuries in the area of Carey Avenue and Division Street.

The injured man claimed he was held against his will in the basement of a residence after being accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records say.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police found the residence on Carlisle Street where Beamer and Race resides.

After being advised police had suspicion an 8-year-old girl inside their residence was the victim of a sexual assault, Beamer and Race denied a child was inside their home and denied officers' request to search their residence, court records say.

Police in court records say Race became combative with officers and stood in the doorway.

Race and Beamer yelled at officers and the mother of the 8-year-old girl while continuing to deny officers' entry into their residence to check on the girl, court records say.

Police said the front door eventually opened and the child's mother and officers entered, securing the 8-year-old girl and an infant from a bedroom, according to court records.

Police said the 8-year-old was transported to an area hospital.

Beamer and Race were charged with obstructing administration of justice, obstructing police investigating a child abuse report and obstruction.

District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre arraigned Beamer and Race who were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $7,500 bail, each.