Pair charged with pointing gun at Detroit cops freed without posting bond

Mar. 18—DETROIT — Detroit police Cpl. Jason Tonti says he can't fathom why two suspects were freed from jail without having to post bond Monday after they allegedly pointed a gun at him and his partner before leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended when the car plowed into a police cruiser.

"It's very frustrating to know these two guys are back on the street," Tonti said during a press conference Wednesday at the 9th Precinct, in which he recounted what he said was a harrowing ordeal for him and his partner, Jeremy Rule.

The press conference was called by Police Chief James Craig to discuss the arrest of two men accused of manufacturing guns in their Detroit home, but Craig said he also wanted Tonti to talk about the March 12 incident and its aftermath.

Tonti's complaint is the latest expressed by Detroit cops who say Wayne County judges are freeing dangerous criminals with low or no bond, amid efforts to revamp the cash bail system, which advocates say unfairly punishes poor defendants.

Tonti said he and Rule were patrolling the 6th Precinct in northwest Detroit about 10:30 p.m. March 12 when he spotted 18-year-old Terrence Jordan standing in the street holding a pistol in his left hand. Jordan was accompanied by 21-year-old Joshua McCormick, Tonti said.

"They saw us, jumped in a white Dodge Charger and the car took off," Tonti said. "We attempted to follow it, but he pulled the car over to the right, in front of a church. Mr. Jordan exited the car and pointed that gun in our direction.

"He jumped back in the car, drove three to five feet, jumped back out and did the same thing," Tonti said. "Then the individual drove away at a high rate of speed."

Tonti said he followed the Charger onto westbound Interstate 96, "where (Jordan) shut his lights off and drove at an even higher rate of speed. We discontinued the chase for the safety of the other drivers."

The corporal said he pulled off the Telegraph exit and headed back toward the 6th Precinct. When the squad car got to Fielding Street, Tonti said the Charger pulled up behind them.

"They were following our scout car with the lights off," Tonti said. "We got on the radio and said 'these guys are behind us.'"

A Michigan State Police unit responded and chased the Charger, which careened onto northbound Evergreen "with a speed that got up to 108 mph," Tonti said. "That area is very popular, and there are still a lot of people on the street at that time."

The pursuit ended when the Charger slammed into a Detroit police scout car at Kentfield and Glendale.

"Luckily, the officers are OK," Tonti said.

Jordan and McCormick were handcuffed, although they didn't seem to take the situation seriously, Tonti said.

"These guys' demeanor ... they didn't care," he said. "It was a joking matter to them. They knew nothing was going to happen to them — at least, that's what they thought."

Officers recovered from the car a 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine that holds 30 rounds, Tonti said.

Detroit police detectives sought charges against the two suspects that include two counts each of felonious assault, and fleeing a police officer. Wayne County prosecutors authorized the charges against the two men, who were arraigned Monday before Chief 36th District Magistrate Millicent Sherman.

Sherman released the defendants on $2,000 personal bond, meaning they didn't have to put up the cash, but are responsible for paying that amount if they break the conditions of the bond.

"These guys are dangerous ... it's bothering me," Tonti said. "I took it very personal. My partner took it personal. These two individuals should not be on the street."

Sherman did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

McCormick's attorney James Schlaff said Thursday: "It's early in the case, we don't have all the facts yet, and my client still has a presumption of innocence."

Jordan's attorney David Cripps echoed his colleague about the presumption of innocence, adding: "We'll demand a full and complete preliminary examination so we can challenge the evidence against us."

Craig said the alleged behavior of McCormick and Jordan — and the judge's decision to release them on personal bond — reflect a "growing culture of disrespect" for police officers.

"Last week, I did a press conference about the significant increase in officers being feloniously attacked," Craig said. He added the alleged incident involving McCormick and Jordan marked the seventh time this year someone has either fired at, or pointed guns at Detroit officers.

"All last year in 2020, there were only 12 such incidents," Craig said. "Enough is enough."

Craig also criticized Sherman's decision to free McCormick and Jordan on $2,000 personal bond.

"They pointed their guns at police officers, led them on a high-speed chase, and then taunted the officers by driving behind them with their lights off," he said. "These individuals are dangerous There have been some judges, not all, who totally disregard the criminal history of some of these suspects, and release them on low bond or no bond."

Craig repeatedly has lambasted judges' bond decisions, including during a March 4 Detroit Board of Police Commissioners meeting in which law enforcement officials discussed efforts to reform the cash bail system.

"Roughly 75% of those arrested while illegally carrying firearms, (prosecutors) are issuing warrants — but then it goes to arraignment, and no bond or low bond, and these individuals are back into our community," Craig said during the meeting. "That's not working ... if we can't get illegal weapons off the street, what are we doing?"

Chief Judge Timothy Kenny of Wayne County Circuit Court replied that the issue of bail reform is often misrepresented.

"Sometimes the buzzword of no cash bail when it gets thrown out there in the media or talk radio leads people to believe someone who's charged with carjacking isn't going to have any bail," the judge said.

Kenny said the Wayne County Jail is full of poor, nonviolent criminals who'd benefit from bail reform.

"Back in 2018, with the assistance of the Wayne County sheriffs, we took a look at who was in the jail," he said. "Interestingly enough, the number one offense that brought people to the Wayne County Jail was driving while license was suspended. That means, to a great extent, if you're poor, you're going to jail," Kenny said.

"You shouldn't be in jail because you're poor; but by the same token, there should certainly be the opportunity for judges to set bail ... if a judge has reason to believe the person isn't going to come back or poses a danger to the community," Kenny said. "We're trying to reach that happy medium."

